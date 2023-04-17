Defamation Trial Against Fox Corp Delayed Amid Possible Settlement Talks

On April 16, the opening of Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox has been delayed by one day.

Reuters reports that a source familiar with the trial claims that Fox is attempting to reach a settlement.

Both the 'Wall Street Journal' and 'The Washington Post' also reported that the media giant was pursuing a settlement with Dominion.

The defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp and Fox News stems from the network's coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

(1300 GMT), Judge Eric Davis, Statement, via Reuters.

I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

In Courtroom 7E, Judge Eric Davis, Statement, via Reuters.

On April 13, Judge Eric Davis said that he expected jury selection to conclude on April 17 before proceeding to opening statements.

On April 12, Davis sanctioned Fox News, offering Dominion an opportunity to gather additional records after Fox reportedly withheld information until the eve of the trial.

Reuters reports that the evidence includes recordings of former U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

In the recordings, Giuliani reportedly says that he lacked any evidence to back up claims of election rigging by Dominion amid the 2020 election race.

