Reclaiming Your Personal Health: Clive de Carle

Discover the Secret Health Club for the most ground-breaking and censored discussion on reclaiming your personal health with practices and knowledge developed more than a hundred years ago hidden by the elites.

In this episode, we learn about Clive de Carl's history, how he started the Secret Health Club, and his hobby of finding old Tesla electrotherapy devices that can heal most ailments and remove chronic pain.

Clive also explains the shift in the medical industry from natural, holistic, and homeopathic healing methodologies to the Rockefeller-sponsored pharmaceutical health practice.

We also touch on his experience with diet and the prevalence of magnesium deficiency in our modern society.

Make sure you catch the end where Clive goes into his top mineral and vitamin supplements that he recommends for a healthy life.