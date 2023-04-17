Hybrid Solar Eclipse: Myths & Superstitions around eclipses from around the world | Oneindia News

A “hybrid” solar eclipse called the Ningaloo Eclipse is set to happen on April 20th.

This time, the Shawwal moon which marks the end of Ramadan will be seen with this rare kind of Hybrid solar eclipse.

This phenomenon occurs once every few decades in specific locations on Earth.

Humans have watched eclipses since before the dawn of written history, and during this long span of time our scientific understanding of the physical world has grown enormously.

As a consequence, many of the older ideas we had about the causes and effects of total solar eclipses have been replaced by detailed physical explanations.

In this video we will look at some myths and superstitions surrounding solar eclipse since ancient times.

