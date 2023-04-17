Highway to Health with Naturopathy and Detox: Dr Robert Morse

We delve into the fallacy of germ theory and the ignorance of medical practice when it comes to body function and the importance of the lymphatic system which is still the most misunderstood system in the body today.

Morse shows us that foods can be broken down into alkali and acidic food types - alkali foods are electrical and hydrating while acidic foods steal your energy and acidify your body.

Finally, Morse gives us some practical first steps for trying a fruitarian diet and bodybuilding with the right type of building block, amino acids from fruits and vegetables.

@robertmorsend