LIVE - Justice Department to Announce Arrests in Significant National Security Matter - 4/17/23

This afternoon, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for national security David Newman, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York, Assistant Director in Charge Michael J.

Driscoll of the FBI New York Field Office, and Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office will host a press conference to announce arrests and charges in a significant national security matter.