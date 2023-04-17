McDonald’s Is Improving Its Burgers

CNN reports that the popular fast food chain is implementing upgrades to some of its most popular items. We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever, Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation of McDonald’s USA, via statement.

The upgrades, which include softer buns, meltier cheese, extra sauce and more, will apply to the Big Mac, McDouble, hamburger, cheeseburger and double cheeseburger.

The improvements have already rolled out internationally as well as in Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The rest of the U.S. will see the changes by early next year.

CNN reports that in 2018, McDonald's switched to fresh beef for Quarter Pounders.

In 2021, the company debuted a crispy chicken sandwich.

We are gaining market share in both chicken and beef.

In an environment where our customers are looking for the simple and familiar, our core menu items have never been more relevant.

, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, via January analyst call.

CNN reports that the new upgrades at McDonald's are a way for the chain to get customers to refocus on its signature items