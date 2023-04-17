SpaceX Cancels Starship Launch Due to Frozen Valve

NPR reports that the first Starship launch was supposed to take place on the morning of April 17.

However, the launch was canceled 10 minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter with the news.

The frozen valve was reportedly located in the craft's super-heavy booster, which is comprised of 33 engines.

Such a high number of engines has never been used in any other rocket.

Having that large number of rocket engines firing simultaneously — it's actually quite hard.

I think that's going to be one of the biggest challenges, Paulo Lozano, director of MIT's space propulsion laboratory, via NPR.

SpaceX also uses methane for fuel as opposed to hydrogen because it's cheaper and easier to handle.

But methane needs to be kept at low temperatures, which may have contributed to the frozen valve.

Musk said they will reassess and try again "in a few days.".

Last year, Musk spoke about the importance of the mission.

Eventually the Sun will expand and destroy all life.

It is very important — essential in the long-term — that we become a multi-planet species, Elon Musk, via statement