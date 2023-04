Ovrkast. "TBH" [Live](Directed by Dakota Lim)

Ovrkast.

Is back with a live performance of his song Tbh!.

The single is also written and produced by the East Oakland native.

The lyricist and producer has been able to carve out his own niche in the rap game with his eclectic, soulful, smooth sound and thought provoking lyrics.

Here’s what “TBH!” means to Ovrkast.: “TBH!

Is a track about not fully understanding your internal emotions but continuing on as a human being despite”