Afternoon Adventure (3:00p - 4:30p EDT) | Chained Echoes, a J-inspired RPG | Episode 7

After a tumble down a chasm, the party had found itself split.

With one group slaying a boar beast, and another taking a long rail ride, we're left with Sienna.

About to bail on the entire situation, she had the wise idea to see it through in an effort to earn a pardon.

Let's watch her steal and murder her way back to innocence!