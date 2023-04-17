Merck to Buy Prometheus Biosciences

Reuters reports that on April 16, Merck announced that it will buy the biotech company for close to $10.8 billion.

It will pay $200 per share for Prometheus, which specializes in autoimmune disease treatments.

This is allowing us to move into immunology in a strong way and will allow us sustainable growth, we think, well into the 2030s given the long patent life, Robert Davis, Merck Chief Executive, via Reuters.

We've been watching their clinical development program for a while, Robert Davis, Merck Chief Executive, via Reuters.

One drug in particular, PRA023, is being developed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Merck has acquired a game-changing asset in PRA023, Robert Davis, Merck Chief Executive, via Reuters.

I believe now we have a very strong portfolio in the cardiometabolic space.

We see this acquisition of Prometheus building out a similar portfolio in the immunology space, Robert Davis, Merck Chief Executive, via Reuters.

Merck hopes to close the deal in Q3 2023.

If all goes as planned, a late-stage study of PRA023's effects on ulcerative colitis could begin in Q4 2024.

Reuters reports that Merck could begin to see revenue from acquiring Prometheus at around the same time its patents for Keytruda, a cancer immunotherapy, potentially expire