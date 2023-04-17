DeSantis Outsmarts Disney Again!

Topics include:1)Disney’s last minute move to evade Gov DeSantis oversight is now legally null and void.2)Anheuser-Busch, acknowledges hiring Dylan Mulvaney was a “mistake.” The top executives were not informed of the higher and the majority of them vote and donate to republicans.3)Video & reaction: Carl offers 5 takeaways to stay safe after a Connecticut resident fights off FOUR carjackers.4)Video & reaction: Buttigieg suggests traffic deaths are a result of discrimination, Carl reacts.

5) Lastly, whistleblowers in a Washington State prison confirm what common sense people knew, men pretending to be women that are being transferred to women’s prisons are “gaming the system” and raping female inmates.