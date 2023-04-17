Sega Is Buying 'Angry Birds' Developer Rovio

The Verge reports that the companies made the announcement on April 17.

Sega will buy Rovio for about $775 million.

The video game giant plans to use “Rovio’s distinctive know-how in live service mobile game operation to bring Sega’s current and new titles to the global mobile gaming market.”.

Sega also wants to push Rovio to "expand its platform outside of mobile gaming.".

Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega’s long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field, Haruki Satomi, president and group CEO of Sega parent company Sega Sammy holdings, via The Verge.

I feel blessed to be able to announce such a transaction with Rovio, a company that owns 'Angry Birds,' which is loved across the world, and home to many skilled employees that support the company’s industry leading mobile game development and operating capabilities, Haruki Satomi, president and group CEO of Sega parent company Sega Sammy holdings, via The Verge.

Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand also issued a statement.

Our mission is to ‘Craft Joy’ and we are thrilled at the idea of using our expertise and tools to bring even more joy to our players, enhancing and expanding Rovio’s and SEGA’s vibrant IPs, Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, Rovio CEO, via The Verge.

Combining the strengths of Rovio and SEGA presents an incredibly exciting future, Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, Rovio CEO, via The Verge