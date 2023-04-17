LFA 4.17.23 @5pm: TAKING THE FIGHT TO FAT ALVIN BRAGG!

Pete "BOOTYPLUG" says roads are racist and are killing minorities - Jim Jordan takes the Judiciary Committee to NYC - Democrats get heckled by the public in NYC - Two Chinese CCP agents arrested for a police station loyal to China in NYC - Half of the illegals coming to NYC have not been vaxxed against polio - John Fetterman is back and clueless - WA State allows for the kidnapping and mutilation of kids they deem as trans - Secret audio of LGBTQ teacher threatening kids - Actor says Hollywood hates Jesus - Man takes dog to vet for sex change - Trump announces NEW federal leadership team in TN!