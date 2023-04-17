KENT AND CARLA HENRY | 4-17-23 1 JOHN 2 LIVE | CARRIAGE HOUSE WORSHIP

🎶🎶 LIVE - Kent and Carla Henry lead worship, narrate and pray out of 1 John 2:8-19 LIVE for “Worship Monday" from the Carriage House Ministries Studios on April 17, 2023.

- LIVE 🎶🎶