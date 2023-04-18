Spring Clean Your Hair Routine

For those looking to spring clean their hair routines as the season changes as we look to warmer months ahead, Sally Beauty has got you covered.

It's the ultimate destination for all things hair health this spring season with the best-in-class and best-in-style hair care products to address any and all hair types and areas of concern without having to break the bank and all under one roof.

Sally Beauty has everything you need to refresh and rejuvenate your hair for the season ahead from exclusive brands you can't get anywhere else such as Ion which offers shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products to address everything from volume and moisture, to unique or seasonal needs like chlorine, and hard water which 85% of the US population have at home.

Other great brands include bondbar, a customizable hair bonding system and Strawberry Leopard for all your hair color and care needs.

And of course, texture id which celebrates the natural beauty of textured hair, uniquely created for wavy to coily hair types.

Watch for two of the hot trends for spring and how to get them at home.

And get all these goodies on sallybeauty.com , or head on over to your local Sally Beauty to shop all these hair health essentials and more for the spring season and beyond.