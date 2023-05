AOC CHASTISED by Railroad Union, NYT and WAPO Out Ukraine Doc Leaker, Ana Tweet Fallout

On this stream: AOC gets called out by a railroad worker for misrepresenting her "support" during last year's strike-breaking vote - New York Times and Washington Post snitch on Ukraine doc leaker Jack Teixeira - Ana Kasparian's comments draw heat from fellow BreadTubers - plus we catch up on some older headlines we missed last week during our brief hiatus.