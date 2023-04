RS:43 StarTropics

StarTropics for the NES.

I'm playing on my original NES.

We played this one in my family quite a lot when I was younger.

I don't know that it was me who beat the game, but I played the game and saw the ending when I or one of my siblings beat the game.

It was quite a long time ago.

I had a lot of fun back then, and I think it'll be fun now.

Also, there's a sequel I know nothing about that I'd also like to play, and I figure I should for sure beat the first one before reaching for the second.