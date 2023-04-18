BREAKING INFINITY Movie

BREAKING INFINITY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Breaking Infinity is a time-bending thriller about Liam, a research scientist who has become unstuck in time.

The only people Liam can count on for help are the doctor treating him, Emma, who's convinced he's suffering from delusions, and his lab assistant Garret.

As Liam's episodes become more intense, and his jumps through time more extreme, Liam travels from the distant past where he's guided by a mysterious Old Man, to the future where he witnesses the end of the world – an apocalypse he may have caused.