Heathers The Musical

Heathers The Musical Trailer - Exclusively streaming on Icon Film Channel 1st May for one month only!

Based on the 1989 cult classic film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the musical adaptation follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, whose dreams of popularity finally start to come true when she’s taken under the wings of the three beautiful, yet impossibly cruel Heathers.

But when mysterious new kid, teen rebel J.D arrives in town, Veronica realises that whilst it might kill to be a nobody, it’s murder being a somebody… Wickedly funny, with dazzling book, music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated, Legally Blonde composer, Laurence O’Keefe, and Emmy-winning Reefer Madness author Kevin Murphy, Heathers the Musical is directed by acclaimed screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with electrifying choreography by Thriller Live’s Gary Lloyd.

How very.