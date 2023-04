The Indoor Farmer #81! More Fish! New Snails! Starting New Clones! With Siir SteveO

The Indoor Farmer #81!

More Fish!

New Snails!

Starting New Clones!

With Siir SteveO!

Stop in for a weekly progress report on self sustainability with Waylon and Siir SteveO #siirtified.

Hit that reaction button and share us out!

Tag people who might be interested!

Thank you for any support!

#wtif #siirtified #podcast #monday #latenight #selfsustainability #farming #journey #fun #life #love #like #follow #subscribe share #please #locals theindoorfarmer.locals.com