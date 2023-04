Sid is Dead Movie

Sid is Dead Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The story of a socially invisible high school senior who, after slipping up and getting the school's biggest bully suspended, realizes he may only have two weeks left to experience everything he's ever missed out on.

Director : Eli Gonda Writers : Peter Warren, Drew Frist, Tom Dolby Stars: Mary Stuart Masterson, Carla Gallo, Genevieve Hannelius