Wife CRUSHED, Women OUTRAGED as Achraf Hakimi WINS HUGE in DIVORCE!

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, famous soccer player Achraf Hakimi's marriage to Hiba Abouk takes a tumultuous turn as she files for divorce, seeking half of his multi-million-dollar estate.

However, what she didn't expect was the ultimate twist in this scandalous drama – Hakimi had already given all of his assets to his mother, leaving Abouk enraged, devastated, and utterly crushed.