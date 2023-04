76ers Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead Over Nets

The 76ers take a two game lead after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Tyrese Maxey led the team in scoring with 33 points, while Joel Embid followed with 20 points adding 19 rebounds.

The Sixers will look for their third straight win against the Nets in Game 3 on April 20th.