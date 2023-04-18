We need leaders who boldly champion inclusion | June Sarpong

We know diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) boosts creativity and profits, but progress has been slow: today, nearly 90 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs are white males.

It's time for leaders to become "rock stars" of inclusion -- and that starts with pushing through discomfort to forge new connections, says veteran broadcaster and diversity leader June Sarpong.

She presents examples of successful, creative DEI efforts and calls for leaders at the top to make the first move.

"When it comes to diversity and inclusion, we need bold disruptors who are uncomfortable with the status quo, even if the status quo benefits them," Sarpong says.