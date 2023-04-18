Black teen Ralph Yarl shot by 80-year old white supremacist for going to wrong house.

Please Donate via PayPal or Cash App
Attorney Ben Crump speaks on the shooting of Ralph Yarl
Newsy
ViewOn Monday the Clay County Prosecutor's Office filed two felony charges against 85-year-old Andrew Lester in connection with the..
Please Donate via PayPal or Cash App
ViewOn Monday the Clay County Prosecutor's Office filed two felony charges against 85-year-old Andrew Lester in connection with the..
Missouri prosecutors announced charges Monday against an 85-year-old white man who allegedly shot a Black teen in the head last..