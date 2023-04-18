2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line Driving Video

Kia unveiled the all-electric 2024 EV9 SUV for the first time in North America at the 2023 New York International Auto Show.

As the first three-row EV SUV from Kia, the EV9 is the flagship of the global Plan S strategy, as well as a pioneer in its segment and the automotive industry.

“With the launch of the EV9, we are incorporating our experience in producing brilliantly designed, best-in-class SUVs with our deep expertise in developing the industry’s leading EVs,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia North America and Kia America.

“The EV9 is a credible, high-value SUV that encapsulates our approach to bringing innovative, consumer-focused products to market with a serious commitment to electrification.” The EV9 is a beacon that points to the future of an electrified lineup for Kia as a mobility leader.

Building on Kia’s reputation of delivering vehicles with segment-above excellence, the EV9 brings the three-row SUV into the EV era with available features that matter most: generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability, leading vehicle dynamics, rich interior appointments, and fast charging capability.

Inside and out, the EV9 exemplifies the Kia design philosophy of “Opposites United,” which masters the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to create a harmonious whole.