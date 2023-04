Pray for change of heart in the Chinese military and arrest the CCP.4/17/23

What I know, what I sense and what I feel.

We as Christians need to keep praying for change, and it MUST start with China and a change of heart in the leaders as we pray them to turn to Jesus Christ, then ARREST THE CCP leaders and sentence them accordingly.

April 17th, 2023 Sun Lakes, Arizona mefoundation.world We at the ME foundation see hearts changed EVERY DAY.