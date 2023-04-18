Putin visits Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited military headquarters in Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk regions which are partly held by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday (April 18).
A video released by the Kremlin early Tuesday showed Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson..