baby boss

The Baby Boss is an animated comedy movie about a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby named Tim, who is secretly a top executive at Baby Corp., an organization that specializes in creating and managing baby behavior.

Tim&apos;s life is turned upside down when his parents bring home a new baby brother, who turns out to be not just any baby, but a boss baby like Tim.

The two brothers embark on a hilarious and heartwarming adventure to save their parents&apos; love and the balance of power in the world.

The movie is filled with colorful characters, imaginative visuals, and plenty of laughs, making it a great choice for audiences of all ages.