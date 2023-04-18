baby boss

The Baby Boss is an animated comedy movie about a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby named Tim, who is secretly a top executive at Baby Corp., an organization that specializes in creating and managing baby behavior.

Tim's life is turned upside down when his parents bring home a new baby brother, who turns out to be not just any baby, but a boss baby like Tim.

The two brothers embark on a hilarious and heartwarming adventure to save their parents' love and the balance of power in the world.

The movie is filled with colorful characters, imaginative visuals, and plenty of laughs, making it a great choice for audiences of all ages.