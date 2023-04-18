Baby murders

People who defend the murder of babies are the scum of the earth.

Most normal women even those who contemplate abortion won’t scream for the right to be able to murder their own flesh and blood.

Most women feel awful about it and end up regretting having an abortion!

That’s why pro-life exist to help women and young ladies learn and to end unnecessary murder of innocent children.

Here is the video of the pro-murder your own flesh and blood degenerate people smashing pro-life folks at a private gathering.

Https://youtube.com/shorts/exaj90ZsFrU?feature=share