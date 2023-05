William Branham's Florida Prophecy

One of William Branham’s most obvious failed prophecies was that of the sinking of Los Angeles before his son, Billy Paul, grew old.

Not only is Billy Paul almost ninety years old while Los Angeles is still standing, details in Branham’s alleged “vision” are incorrect.

Branham claimed that his vision told him that like Capernaum sinking beneath the Dead Sea, Los Angeles would sink beneath the Pacific Ocean.

Like Los Angeles, however, Capernaum has never “sank”.