Teenager Shot For Ringing Doorbell

A Kansas City teenager is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot when he went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the driver mistakenly drove to Northeast 100 15th Street instead of Northeast 100 15th Terrace, where his siblings were waiting.

The shooting is still under investigation, and the police have not shared any details beyond that.

The suspect was taken to the headquarters for questioning.

The neighborhood where the incident occurred is typically quiet, and residents expressed shock and concern over what happened.

The teenager's condition remains unknown at this time.