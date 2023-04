Actor Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant with her first child | Oneindia News

Actor Ileana D’Cruz announced that she is pregnant with her first child on Tuesday.

She shared the news on Instagram and captioned the post as , ‘Coming soon, Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.’ However, Ileana didn’t name the baby’s father.

The actor was previously in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, but they were said to have broken up in 2019.

