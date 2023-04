Chris Philp: Nothing sinister about PM's alleged rule breach

As the parliamentary watchdog opens an investigation into the Prime Minister's alleged breach of transparency rules, Home Office minister Chris Philp insists Rishi Sunak is "a person of huge integrity" and that "anyone can see there is nothing sinister going on here".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn