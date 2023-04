Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: Which parts of the world will witness this rare event? | Oneindia News

On Thursday i.e.

On 20th April 2023, the world will get an opportunity to witness a rare event, the Hybrid solar eclipse.

This event occurs only a few times per century and has been named the Ningaloo Eclipse, after an aboriginal word.

The path of totality will pass over one of the most beautiful regions on Earth — the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Coast in Australia.

#SolarEclipse #HybridSolarEclipse #SuryaGrahanDate ~PR.152~ED.103~GR.125~HT.96~