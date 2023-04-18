What is a JUST Catholic Economy?

Dr. Levi Russell of the Leonine Institute joins A Catholic Take to discuss the aspects of a truly just, truly Catholic economy.
Also, Edward Clancy from Aid to the Church in Need on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.
Dr. Levi Russell of the Leonine Institute joins A Catholic Take to discuss the aspects of a truly just, truly Catholic economy.
Also, Edward Clancy from Aid to the Church in Need on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.
https://www.heritage.org/asia/commentary/singapore-the-worlds-freest-economy-stands-americas-indispensable-foreign-policy |..