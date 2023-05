The Conservative government 'has had its day,' say Labour

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the prime minister "has failed on his own promise" of integrity as a parliamentary watchdog investigates Rishi Sunak for a possible breach of rules.

Jonathan Ashworth goes on to say "it's one rule for them and another for the rest of us" and that "the government has had its day".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn