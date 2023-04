U.S. Arrests Two People for Running Chinese ‘Secret Police Station’ in New York

U.S. law enforcement officials arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" on behalf of the Chinese government in Manhattan's Chinatown.

Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping face charges of conspiring to act as agents of Beijing without informing U.S. authorities and obstructing justice.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.