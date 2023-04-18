RISE UP 4.18.23 @9am: BOASTING ABOUT TOMORROW!

RISE UP Ep.#90!

Making plans for the future is great and fun.

However, thinking that future is guaranteed is dangerous.

Assuming that God's will for you is to accomplish your future goals and plans aligns with yours may just be setting you up for failure.

You can't even control your next breath.

You can't control what diseases you will get or die from.

You can't control what other people think, say and do.

You can barely control what you think, say and do.

How arrogant must we be to expect our desired outcomes.

How do we look past today and dream of achievement when there is plenty left undone in the present?

