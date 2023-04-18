Using Follow Up to Convert Prospects into Clients

While it is important to lead generate, the value and closed transactions happen when you follow up.

It is paramount for your business that you develop strategies to nurture relationships and touch base with people who express an interest in your product or service.

This is because if you don't follow up with your prospects someone else will and they will close the deal.

After all, the average person's contacts are in roughly 100 databases (from when you sign up for a new Social Media profile, credit card, etc.).