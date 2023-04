Starmer: PM has 'made a bad situation worse' on NHS strikes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's negotiations with unions over NHS pay "made a bad situation worse" as he visits a medical school in north Yorkshire.

He asks where the Prime Minister is "when it comes to the NHS" and assures people "the cavalry is coming" to "fix the long-term problems" if Labour were in power.

Report by Rowlandi.

