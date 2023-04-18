Policing Minister reveals plan to ban dangerous knives

Speaking from a southwest London police station, Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp says zombie knives and machetes "have no legitimate use" and today's announcement makes these dangerous knives illegal to "manufacture, supply, import or possess" them.

Stephen Clayman, commander at the Metropolitan Police says the banning of such knives is "all about safeguarding communities".

Report by Rowlandi.

