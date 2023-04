‘Mermaid Merle’ Sets New World Record, Swimming 30 Miles and Collecting 20lbs. Of Trash

This is Merle Liivand oftentimes referred to as “Mermaid Merle.” That’s because not only does she love to swim, but she holds 4 Guinness world records for long-distance swimming… now 5.

But this time she wasn’t just swimming a great distance across open water, she was also helping mother nature in the process.

