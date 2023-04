Tim Cook Explores Mumbai; Inaugurates India’s 1st Apple store, Enjoys Vada Pav & More |Oneindia News

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomes people at the opening of India's first Apple retail store at Bandra Kurla Complex business district, in Mumbai.

He took charge as Apple’s CEO in 2011 The store is being launched to mark the brand’s 25 years in the country.

Watch the video to know more details!

