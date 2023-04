UNGOVERNED 4.18.23 @10am: "BIG BROTHER" WANTS TO SPY ON EVERYTHING THAT YOU'RE DOING!

The police state is here.

The RESTRICT ACT will be a backdoor that will allow massive government surveillance to target any and all dissenting online activity.

It MUST be stopped.

Whoopi Goldberg throws tantrum over Bud Light boycott.

Pete Buttigieg says roads and car accidents are racist.

REI is the latest business to flee crime-ridden Portland.

A large number of illegal immigrants in NYC are NOT vaccinated against polio and other deadly diseases.