Solar Eclipse 2023: Why do eclipses occur and what are the types of solar eclipse? | Oneindia News

The world is all set to witness a rare type of event called the Hybrid Solar Eclipse on April 20th.

This is the first solar eclipse of the year and once in decades event.

So what exactly is a Hybrid solar eclipse and what are the other types of solar eclipses and most importantly, how do solar eclipses occur?

Do watch the entire video to know more.

#SolarEclipse #HybridSolarEclipse #SuryaGrahanDate ~PR.152~ED.155~GR.123~HT.178~