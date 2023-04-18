The Top 3 Bombshells from Tucker Carlson's Interview with Elon Musk | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the most explosive bombshells from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s interview with Elon Musk; Musk’s calling BS on Mark Zuckerberg’s empty platitudes about prioritizing free speech on Facebook; the real reason the Twitter layoffs that removed 80% of the staff didn’t have much of an effect on the running of Twitter; Justin Trudeau responding to Twitter’s labeling of the CBC as “government-funded media”; Ron DeSantis’ possible plans for Disney’s Reedy Creek improvement district; DeSantis’ first reaction to the Bud Light boycott following their partnership with Dylan Mulvaney; Donald Trump throwing more of his former staff under the bus; and much more.