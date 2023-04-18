Fast and Furious X Movie (2023) - Family Business

Fast and Furious X Movie (2023) Trailer - Family Business - Plot Synopsis: Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path.

Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything--and everyone--that Dom loves, forever.

US Release Date: May 19, 2023 Starring: Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Dame Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Rita Moreno, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel Director : Louis Leterrier