My Twins Have Autism

Alexandra Ponsica’s twin boys were born prematurely and began their vaccination schedule on day one of life.

By 18 months, they were both diagnosed with autism.

JB Handley, whose son has been developing his speech skills through Spelling-to-Communicate, introduced Alexandra to this program.

Her present and future vision is helping autism families normalize communication with non-speakers through the expansion of new S2C initiatives.

Hear this mother’s story on ‘The People’s Testament.’