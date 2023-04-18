MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 4.18.23 @12PM: THE DEMS PLOT “GEORGE FLOYD 2.0” AS ELECTION SEASON GETS UNDERWAY

Bill Gates funds a program that is a direct danger to your daughters- Biden attacks womens sports in favor of the trans- California rolls out new income based energy policy- Looting, rioting and death way up In all major cities all of the sudden- shooting in Missouri and fake news tries to turn it into George Floyd 2.0- Police robots are introduced in NYC- Congress Holds hearing in NYC against Alvin Bragg and Adam Schiff ignores family member victims of deadly crime- Kamala and Joe hit new lows in their mental acuity- MikeCrispi.com for more!